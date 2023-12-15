Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

