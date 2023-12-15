Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

