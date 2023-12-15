Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.3 %

TXN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.