TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
