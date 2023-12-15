Tharisa plc to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 66.95 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.86 million, a PE ratio of 222.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

