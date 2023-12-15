The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) President Stephen W. Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AAN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
