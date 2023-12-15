The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) President Stephen W. Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

