The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.76.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $256.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

