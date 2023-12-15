The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Cut by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.00. 3,556,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,449. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $261.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.