The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

