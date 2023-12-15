The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $341.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $335.00.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.09. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

