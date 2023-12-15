The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

