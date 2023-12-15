The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

HSY stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.16. 633,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.38. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.