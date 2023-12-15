The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $458,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,701,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $353.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.