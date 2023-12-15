The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.09

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 103865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
