The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.09

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 103865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

