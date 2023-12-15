The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

