The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

