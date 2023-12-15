The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.74.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
