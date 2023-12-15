The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.