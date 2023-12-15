The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MXF stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
