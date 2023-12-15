The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NYT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. New York Times has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

