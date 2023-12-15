The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $152.51. 570,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,830. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

