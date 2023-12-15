The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

