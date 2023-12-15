The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.44

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TWN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

Insider Activity

In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Anthony S. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

About The Taiwan Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth $89,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

