The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) to Issue $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TWN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Taiwan Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

