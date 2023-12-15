The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.5 %

TTD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

