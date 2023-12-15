Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $521.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

