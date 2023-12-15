Thomasville National Bank Acquires 24,725 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.34. 705,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,183. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

