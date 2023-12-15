Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,434 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Down 2.4 %

GSK stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.