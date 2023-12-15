Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

VEEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.90. 240,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,928. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

