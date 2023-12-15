Thomasville National Bank Buys 290 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. 939,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

