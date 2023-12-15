Thomasville National Bank Buys 4,242 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $3,655,945. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.21. 744,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.