Thomasville National Bank Buys 6,205 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. 2,699,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,119. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

