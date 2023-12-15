Thomasville National Bank Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.29. The company had a trading volume of 832,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

