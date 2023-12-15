Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Flowers Foods worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 250,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,260. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.