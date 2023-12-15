Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 3,861,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,444,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

