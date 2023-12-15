Thomasville National Bank Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $97.23. 2,699,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,119. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

