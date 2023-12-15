Thomasville National Bank Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

