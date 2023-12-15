Thomasville National Bank Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.66. 899,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,824. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

