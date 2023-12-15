Thomasville National Bank Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.62% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.