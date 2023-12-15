Thomasville National Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 1.60% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 187.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 211.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 161.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,380 shares. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

