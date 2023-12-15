Thomasville National Bank Has $4.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 652,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,704. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

