Thomasville National Bank Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,490,000 after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BDX traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.41. 512,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,587. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average is $258.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

