Thomasville National Bank Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,246. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

