Thomasville National Bank Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after buying an additional 4,364,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. 324,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

