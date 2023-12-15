Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,453.53. 108,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,044.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,963.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,494.98.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

