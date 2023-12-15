Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

IVW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 245,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,892. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

