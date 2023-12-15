Thomasville National Bank Purchases 13,226 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 3,861,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,444,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

