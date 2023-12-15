Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,107 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

