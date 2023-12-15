Thomasville National Bank Purchases 24,725 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 491,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 109,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 705,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

