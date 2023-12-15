Thomasville National Bank Purchases 3,537 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.69. 383,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

