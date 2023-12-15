Thomasville National Bank Purchases 4,164 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,568. The company has a market capitalization of $538.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

